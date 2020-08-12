Advertisement

Powerful storm knocks trees down in Burlington


Trees down in Burlington(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Trees are down in the Burlington area Wednesday morning after a storm knocked them down.

Channel 3 was there at the St. Joseph Cemetery on Archibald St. where a massive maple tree came down, taking out a number of headstones around it. Branches were seen across the cemetery.

Power crews worked through the night to restore power to many Chittenden County residents.

Be cautious when you go out Wednesday morning as there are trees and branches down across the Queen City.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

