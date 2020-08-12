Scott wins GOP primary

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott has won his party’s nomination to seek his third, two-year term as the state’s top elected official.

I’m thankful to all the Republicans, Democrats and independents who supported me in today’s primary election. The confidence you’ve placed in me during these incredibly unique and challenging times is an honor. #vtpoli https://t.co/ml0ufQ2pes pic.twitter.com/GBGLrgVHkt — Phil Scott (@PhilScott4VT) August 12, 2020

Scott defeated four little-known Republican challengers to win his party’s nomination to run in the November election.

On the Democratic side, there’s a competitive race for the nomination between Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, a former longtime legislator who was first elected to the state’s No. 2 post in 2016, and former Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe, who has never run for office. There are also two lesser-known Democratic candidates.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)