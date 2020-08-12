South Burlington passes school budget in 3rd revote
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The third revote was a charm for South Burlington’s school budget.
Residents Tuesday approved the budget by a 53.4% margin.
It’s the third time the school board has put it on the ballot. The board approved the $52 million budget last month -- an increase of $1.5 million from last year’s budget.
