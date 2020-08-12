Advertisement

South Burlington passes school budget in 3rd revote

South Burlington School District presents budget one more time before voting
South Burlington School District presents budget one more time before voting(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The third revote was a charm for South Burlington’s school budget.

Residents Tuesday approved the budget by a 53.4% margin.

It’s the third time the school board has put it on the ballot. The board approved the $52 million budget last month -- an increase of $1.5 million from last year’s budget.

