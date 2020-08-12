Advertisement

Vermont Democratic US Rep. Welch challenged by GOP nurse

Rep. Peter Welch will be challenged by Miriam Berry in November.
Rep. Peter Welch will be challenged by Miriam Berry in November.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives says he’s looking forward to debating his opponent in the November General Election.

Rep. Peter Welch won the Democratic Primary Tuesday.

He will now face Republican newcomer Miriam Berry, an Essex nurse.

Welch says he’s constrained by the social distancing requirements of the pandemic, but he plans to actively campaign for reelection.

On Wednesday, Berry described herself as a conservative who is for civil rights. She says she believes a lot of waste can be cut from the budget.

Since his first election in 2006 Welch has been one of Vermont’s most popular politicians.

