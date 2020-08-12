Advertisement

Vermont leaders react to Kamala Harris VP announcement

Sen. Kamala Harris/File
Sen. Kamala Harris/File(POV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont political leaders are reacting to Tuesday’s announcement that Sen. Kamala Harris will join the Biden presidential ticket.

Joe Biden named the California senator as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

Senator Patrick Leahy said in a statment:

“I have had the honor of serving with both Senator Harris and Vice President Biden in the Senate and on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kamala Harris was a leader in the Senate the day she was sworn in. Joining the Judiciary committee, her legal brilliance had an immediate impact. This team possesses the experience and fidelity to the Constitution that our nation needs.

Senator Harris and I have been working on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and while this legislation is a searing reminder of the work yet to be done, her historic selection as Vice President Biden’s running mate is a meaningful step forward.

I will do everything in my power to help elect Joe and Kamala, and look forward to working with them as our next president and vice president.”

Rep. Peter Welch tweeted that Harris “will make an excellent VP!”

A historic announcement! @KamalaHarris will make an excellent VP! https://t.co/9Kybk6Sn4q

— Rep. Peter Welch (@WelchForVT) August 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington City Council fails to override ranked-choice veto

Updated: moments ago
he Burlington City Council Monday was unable to override Mayor Miro Weinberger’s first-ever veto against having a ranked-choice voting question on the ballot in November.

News

St. Mike's offers workshops to help educators teach online

Updated: moments ago
A statement for racial justice by a Vermont college basketball team that was seen as controversial at the time is now being celebrated in a national television commercial. Our Ike Bendavid spoke with one of the St. Michael's College graduates in the commercial.

News

Cuomo signs bill requiring all back seat passengers to buckle up

Updated: moments ago
Seat belt laws in New York just got stricter. Most drivers know when they get behind the wheel they need to buckle up. The same goes for those riding shotgun. Now, authorities says no matter what your age is, if you are in the Empire State and you're sitting in the back seat, you need to buckle up.

News

New program aims to give Vt. kids access to music education

Updated: moments ago
An organization dedicated to getting kids access to music education is handing out money once again to make that happen.

Latest News

News

Scott administration studying Trump unemployment supplement plan

Updated: moments ago
Vermont may have to pay for additional unemployment benefits if President Trump's new executive order stands.

News

Vt. officials provide further details on return to school, fall sports

Updated: moments ago
With less than a month left until the start of school, Vermont education officials are releasing new changes to the restart guidance, and one of them puts some students closer together in classrooms.

News

Zuckerman to face Scott in November

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is going to be seeking to oust incumbent GOP Gov. Phil Scott in the November General Election.

News

1 hospitalized following jet ski collision on Mallets Bay

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
One person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after two jet skiers collided on Lake Champlain in Malletts Bay.

News

Scott wins GOP primary

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Phil Scott has won the Republican primary election for governor in Vermont.

News

Welch wins Democratic primary

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
One of Vermont’s most popular elected officials, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, will once again represent his party in the November general election when he seeks re-election.