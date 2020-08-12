Vermont leaders react to Kamala Harris VP announcement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont political leaders are reacting to Tuesday’s announcement that Sen. Kamala Harris will join the Biden presidential ticket.

Joe Biden named the California senator as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play in his bid to defeat President Donald Trump.

Senator Patrick Leahy said in a statment:

“I have had the honor of serving with both Senator Harris and Vice President Biden in the Senate and on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Kamala Harris was a leader in the Senate the day she was sworn in. Joining the Judiciary committee, her legal brilliance had an immediate impact. This team possesses the experience and fidelity to the Constitution that our nation needs.

Senator Harris and I have been working on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and while this legislation is a searing reminder of the work yet to be done, her historic selection as Vice President Biden’s running mate is a meaningful step forward.

I will do everything in my power to help elect Joe and Kamala, and look forward to working with them as our next president and vice president.”

Rep. Peter Welch tweeted that Harris “will make an excellent VP!”

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.