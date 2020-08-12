Vermonters smash primary voting records

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont voters smashed the state's primary election turnout record by nearly 40,000 votes.

The secretary of state says records were set for total votes cast and for the percentage of registered voters to cast ballots in a state primary election.

More than 160,000 people mailed in their absentee ballots or showed up to the polls this year.

The previous record was in 2000 when 122,000 people voted or 30% of registered voters.

Election officials say a number of factors pushed that number higher, including numerous statewide contested races, but also the fact that the state mailed postcards to every voter letting them know they could get an absentee ballot in the mail.

More than 100,000 votes were cast absentee-- also a record-- and Secretary of State Jim Condos says that shows the November election will run smoothly when ballots are mailed to all voters.

"We are trying to protect their right to vote, which is constitutionally protected. while at the same time protect the health and safety of the poll workers and clerks," said Condos, D-Vt. Secretary of State.

Tuesday’s results aren’t final until election officials certify the votes next Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.