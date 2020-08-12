Advertisement

Vermont’s Dairy Farm of the Year is in Bridport

The Sunderland Farm in Bridport is the Vermont Dairy Farm of the Year.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Sunderland family has been working the land there for more than 150 years. Today, they manage 450 cows and 550 acres of crops.

The Sunderlands are known for their conservation efforts.

"For as far back as I can remember there's been a principle of well, how much nutrients do we need to put on the land, we don't need to overdo it. You know, it only makes the crops better if you can put on what you need and not any extra, there's really no point. So that's always been there, but recently we've been starting to do some no-till practices and minimal till for corn growth and it works, so it only makes sense to do it. You know, we're just put on this Earth to, I think, take care of it. We were given that responsibility, and you know, farming is a big part of that just taking care of this, this planet," Bob Sunderland said.

The Dairy Farm of the Year is chosen by the UVM Extension and the Vermont Dairy Industry Association. Judges consider many factors including upkeep, equipment, technology and succession plans to pass the farm down to the next generation.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

