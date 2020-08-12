Vt. corrections officials clears up rumors on inmate moves

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A spokesperson for the Vermont Department of Corrections is clearing up rumors about moving around inmates.

We got a tip from a viewer who says five inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 were moved into the general population at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility to make room for inmates returning from a prison in Mississippi.

A spokesperson says that’s not true and there aren’t any plans to bring inmates back from Mississippi.

Here’s what we’re told happened: four of the six inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago have been cleared for release to the general population and are “considered in recovery.”

