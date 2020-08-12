Welch wins Democratic primary

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - One of Vermont’s most popular elected officials, Democratic U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, will once again represent his party in the November general election when he seeks re-election.

On Tuesday, the 73-year-old Welch, who has served in Congress since 2007, defeated Ralph “Carajou” Corbo, of Wallingford, to secure the nomination. During his years in the House, Welch has consistently been one of Vermont’s top statewide vote-getters.

Welch says he has more energy for the job than he’s ever had as the country faces what he calls the “extraordinary challenges” of the coronavirus pandemic, threats to democracy, and issues of racial justice.

