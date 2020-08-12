BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! After a couple of hot, muggy, and stormy days, today’s weather will offer a pleasant change.

The cold front that swept through late Tuesday with those hefty thunderstorms is now well off to our east. High pressure is building into the northeast. High pressure brings fair weather, and that’s exactly what we have in store for the rest of the week and through the weekend.

Temperatures will still be running above average (normal high for Burlington is now 80°) with highs in the mid-80s over the next several days, but they won’t be in the 90s like the last couple of days. Humidity levels will be down, too - much more comfortable, especially for sleeping at night.

The stretch of nice weather will last into early Monday. Then a frontal system will start to move in with the chance for showers, and possible thunderstorms, later in the day. A few showers may linger into early Tuesday before it starts to clear out again.

Plenty of MAX Advantage weather ahead! Get outside and enjoy it. -Gary

