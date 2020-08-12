BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - These are the summer days dreams are made of!

High pressure will be taking hold right through the end of the week and the weekend bringing us beautiful, warm summer weather.

The normal high for this time of year 80°, and we will still be running above that with highs in the mid-80s over the next several days, but they won’t be in the 90s like the last couple of days. Humidity levels will be lower as well, giving us much more comfortable sleeping weather at night, and more comfortable weather during the day.

The stretch of nice weather will last through the weekend, but we do stand a chance of showers Sunday night into Monday as a frontal system approaches. There will be the chance for thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening, with a few showers lingering into early Tuesday.

In the meantime, enjoy this MAX Advantage weather!

