Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been another hot and humid day today. We topped 90 degrees in Burlington for the 20th time this year. With dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s, it felt even hotter than that.

It will still be muggy to start the day on Wednesday under partly sunny skies. Drier air from Canada will filter down through the afternoon and help dewpoints drop into the 50s by the evening hours. We’ll see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, and temperatures will still be warm with highs heading into the mid 80s.

Once we clear out on Wednesday, there will be a long stretch of delightful summer weather, lasting right through the weekend and into the start of next week. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Your Tuesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dan Dowling
After scattered storms this evening, we'll see a break from the hot, humid weather starting on Wednesday.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Hot & steamy today with showers & thunderstorms late. Then a stretch of nice, summer weather.

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 15 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Latest News

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
Hot and humid again on Tuesday, but we do have some relief on the way.

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT
Your Monday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
Heat and humidity is taking hold of the North Country!

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT
The WCAX Noon News.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:30 AM EDT
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Hot, humid, stormy next couple of days. Nicer end of week & weekend.