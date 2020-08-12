BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been another hot and humid day today. We topped 90 degrees in Burlington for the 20th time this year. With dewpoints in the upper 60s and low 70s, it felt even hotter than that.

It will still be muggy to start the day on Wednesday under partly sunny skies. Drier air from Canada will filter down through the afternoon and help dewpoints drop into the 50s by the evening hours. We’ll see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, and temperatures will still be warm with highs heading into the mid 80s.

Once we clear out on Wednesday, there will be a long stretch of delightful summer weather, lasting right through the weekend and into the start of next week. Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s and overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

