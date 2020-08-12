Zuckerman to face Scott in November

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is going to be seeking to oust incumbent GOP Gov. Phil Scott in the November General Election.

During Tuesday’s Vermont primary, Zuckerman defeated former Vermont Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe and two lesser known candidates to win the party’s gubernatorial nomination. The 48-year-old Zuckerman, a Hinesburg farmer, says he was motivated to run by what he calls “the imperative nature of the climate crisis.”

Zuckerman says he thinks Scott is “a really admirable person” but he hasn’t been really visionary on how to address these issues.

