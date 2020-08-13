2 men rescued from Lake Winnipesaukee, 1 later dies

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol says two men who had fallen into Lake Winnipesaukee were rescued after they were found clinging to a dock, but one later died.

The patrol in Gilford was alerted to screams for help Wednesday. They responded to the Gilford Town Docks, where they found the men, who had fallen into the lake between the dock and their drifting boat. They were struggling to remain on the surface. Both were removed from the water and became unresponsive moments later.

One later died at a hospital. The case remains under investigation.

