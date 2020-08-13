Advertisement

AG Donovan challenges warrantless federal search in state case

Vermont Supreme Court-File photo
Vermont Supreme Court-File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont's attorney general is stepping into a state supreme court case for what he says is protection of Vermonters' rights.

At issue is whether state criminal charges can stem from a vehicle search conducted by federal agents without a search warrant. Federal law allows searches based only on probable cause, but Vermont law requires a search warrant.

Attorney General TJ Donovan is standing against the federal agents. He argues any charges stemming from a warrantless search should be thrown out. "Those issues are state issues and if the federal government wants to add a helping hand, that's fine. My position is this, you gotta play by the state rules if you go into state court," Donovan said.

“The reason it’s unique is because the attorney general is the top law enforcement officer in the state of Vermont and yet what Attorney General Donovan is saying is that even though law enforcement wants evidence in cases, that evidence still has to be gained or obtained consistent with the Vermont Constitution,” said Jared Carter, a professor at the Vermont Law School.

Donovan has filed a brief in a case before the Vermont Supreme Court that seeks to have a state drug case thrown out because the evidence was obtained by federal agents conducted without a warrant.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VA opens expanded Plattsburgh clinic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The VA clinic in Plattsburgh has a newer, bigger home.

Back To School

Public libraries take on added importance during pandemic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Local libraries are getting some renewed interest as schools are set to reopen. Our Kiernan Brisson finds out what library services and resources families are using to prepare for a very different educational experience.

News

Vermont Democrats urge party unity ahead of November

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
After a historic turnout Tuesday for Vermont’s primary election, the winners are refocusing on the November general election and Vermont Democrats are stressing the need to unite the Progressive and moderate wings of the party.

News

Lebanon passes face covering ordinance

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Lebanon, New Hampshire, is the latest community to pass an ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in businesses, government buildings and other public indoor spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Here's what's coming up on "You Can Quote Me" on August 16.

News

Annual Church Street sidewalk sale still happening during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
The Church Street Marketplace in Burlington is buzzing this week thanks to the annual sidewalk sale.

News

Man’s death at Brattleboro hotel ruled a homicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
Police now say the man who died behind a Brattleboro hotel last month was the victim of a homicide. But as our Adam Sullivan reports, authorities remain tight-lipped about their investigation.

News

Burlington slavery reparations task force to begin work this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Burlington's City Council this week unanimously passed a reparations resolution, making it one of the first cities in the country to formally explore how to make amends for slavery. The idea is to study how Vermont benefited from slavery and make apologies and amends as necessary.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

AP

Longtime president of Sugarbush retiring

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The longtime president of Vermont's Sugarbush ski resort is retiring.