AG Donovan challenges warrantless federal search in state case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont's attorney general is stepping into a state supreme court case for what he says is protection of Vermonters' rights.

At issue is whether state criminal charges can stem from a vehicle search conducted by federal agents without a search warrant. Federal law allows searches based only on probable cause, but Vermont law requires a search warrant.

Attorney General TJ Donovan is standing against the federal agents. He argues any charges stemming from a warrantless search should be thrown out. "Those issues are state issues and if the federal government wants to add a helping hand, that's fine. My position is this, you gotta play by the state rules if you go into state court," Donovan said.

“The reason it’s unique is because the attorney general is the top law enforcement officer in the state of Vermont and yet what Attorney General Donovan is saying is that even though law enforcement wants evidence in cases, that evidence still has to be gained or obtained consistent with the Vermont Constitution,” said Jared Carter, a professor at the Vermont Law School.

Donovan has filed a brief in a case before the Vermont Supreme Court that seeks to have a state drug case thrown out because the evidence was obtained by federal agents conducted without a warrant.

