Annual Church Street sidewalk sale still happening during the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual sidewalk sale on Church Street is going now and through the weekend.

Participating businesses are offering discounts and deals until Sunday.

Visitors are urged to wear masks and distance from other shoppers.

Per Vermont’s mask mandate, masks are required even outside when social distancing isn’t possible.

Organizers say in these unprecedented times, shopping local is more important than ever.

