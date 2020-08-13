Can Vermont learn lessons from Indiana’s start of school?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students return to school on September 8-- a delayed start to give schools, teachers and parents time prepare.

Students in Evansville, Indiana, started returning to school about a week ago.

That community is seeing 30-50 new COVID-19 cases a day, and a couple popped up in schools after the school year started.

Like Vermont, districts are coming up with their own response and reopening plans under guidance from the state.

Aside from a couple of coronavirus cases, they’ve seen other trouble, too, like a shortage of substitute teachers.

Our Darren Perron asked Chellsie Parker, a reporter at WFIE, our sister station there, what we should know ahead of the start of school here. Watch the video for the full interview.

