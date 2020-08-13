Advertisement

Census Takers begin contacting unresponsive households

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you live in Vermont and haven’t filled out the 2020 census, expect a knock at your door.

Census Takers have begun visiting Vermont households that have not responded yet. The self-response rate in Vermont is 57% percent, a little below the national average of 63.4%.

The U.S. Census Bureau say its workers will be wearing masks, and are following all Vermont health guidelines. Census Takers can be identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge. To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact the New York Regional Census Center at 212-882-7100 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

If you’re not home, Census Takers will leave information on how to respond online, by mail, or phone.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. All census results must be collected by September 30th.

