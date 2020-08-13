Colchester Police investigate car vs. tree crash
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester are looking for more information on a car crash that happened Wednesday night.
Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle crash into a tree on Heineberg Drive in Colchester.
Police say speed and alcohol may be a factor. The incident remains under investigation.
If you have any details, contact Officer Emily Fitzpatrick at (802)-264-5555.
