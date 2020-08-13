Colchester Police investigate car vs. tree crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Colchester are looking for more information on a car crash that happened Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a single vehicle crash into a tree on Heineberg Drive in Colchester.

Police say speed and alcohol may be a factor. The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any details, contact Officer Emily Fitzpatrick at (802)-264-5555.

