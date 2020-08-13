Community COVID-19 outbreak over in Winooski, Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s first major outbreak, and community spread of COVID-19 in the Winooski and Burlington area has formally ended.

The Health Department considers an outbreak resolved following two incubation periods, which for this virus is 28 days, of no new cases. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says its nothing to celebrate, as the pandemic is far from over, but says it helps officials understand how to properly handle an outbreak.

Dr. Levine also points to the importance of various community groups sharing key information to prevent the spread of the virus and help with contact tracing.

“Critical to all of our efforts to contain this outbreak was the ability to have effective community engagement. To reach the populations where they are, in culturally sensitive, and linguistically ways,” said Dr. Levine

117 people were infected during the outbreak in the Winooski and Burlington area.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.