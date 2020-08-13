Death of Vernon man ruled a homicide

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say a Vernon man who died last month behind a Brattleboro hotel was the victim of a homicide.

Police found the body of Thomas Davis, 49, Friday, July 31, behind the Brattleboro Econo Lodge after getting calls for a fight there.

An autopsy shows Davis died from blunt force trauma to the head and torso from an “altercation with another person.”

Police say Alex Symanski, 30, of Brattleboro was charged with simple assault in connection with the investigation, but police will not say exactly how it is connected.

