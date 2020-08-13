Advertisement

Hannaford provides $10,000 donations to Vermont communities

File photo
File photo(WABI)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new funding available to help support families impacted by the coronavirus in our region.

Ten-thousand dollar checks were presented to the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity and BROC Community Action for families in the Burlington, Rutland and Bennington areas.

The money came from Hannaford supermarkets, who are donating a total of $250,000 to organzations that help families impacted by the virus throughout New York and New England.

Each organization pointed to the pandemic’s impact on food and housing and they say the money will directly help meet the needs for some. “To have the donation of flexible discretionary funds that we can use as necessary to help overcome the barriers of poverty, particularly the barriers that prevent some one from getting into long term stable housing -- this is an amazing gift,” said Travis Poulin with CVOEO.

“This funding will literally help dozens of families in Rutland and Bennington Counties attain housing or maintain housing that are in a situation where they are possibly going to lose that or are currently homeless,” said the BROC’s Tom Donahue.

Hannaford also donated several cases of food that will go to the local food shelf.

