Longtime president of Sugarbush retiring

Sugarbush-File photo
Sugarbush-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WARREN, Vt. (AP) - The longtime president of Vermont’s Sugarbush ski resort is retiring.

The resort announced Thursday that Win Smith, the current president and chief operating officer, will continue as an advisor to the current leadership team.

Smith will be replaced as president on Sept. 1 by John Hammond, formerly the vice president of mountain operations and recreational services.

Smith owned Sugarbush from 2001 until January of this year when the resort was sold to the Alterra Mountain Company.

Hammond says he believes Sugarbush’s leadership team is in a strong position to continue to improve upon the guest experience.

