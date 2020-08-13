Advertisement

New veterans clinic to open in Plattsburgh

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Thursday is the grand opening of a new veterans clinic in Plattsburgh.

The Stratton VAMC in Albany will now be moving to 5180 North Catherine St. in Plattsburgh. The community based outpatient clinic opens with a virtual tour Thursday afternoon.

The tour will be done on Facebook.

Organizers say they decided to switch to an online tour after people expressed concerns about maximizing health and safety for the veterans.

