Off-duty NY cop’s 911 call about Black youths raises questions

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Amid pressure from activists and community leaders, a prosecutor has asked New York State Police for the case file on an incident in which an off-duty police officer claimed he had been shot at by a group of Black people.

Activists and community leaders delivered a letter to Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague last week demanding a full investigation of the June 6 incident involving Cohoes Officer Sean McKown.

McKown initially reported he had confronted a group of Black youths outside his summer home in the Adirondacks. He is now retiring amid suspicions that he made the story up.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)