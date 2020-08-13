Advertisement

Pappas sponsoring bill to protect voting rights for young

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire is sponsoring a bill that would strengthen voting rights protections for young people.

The Protect the Youth Vote Act defines actions that violate the 26th Amendment, which prohibits state and federal government from using age as a reason for denying the right to vote to U.S. citizens who are least 18. Pappas said that those who work in the public trust should protect the right to vote, not make it harder for Americans to cast a ballot and make their voices heard.

The bill outlines violations and authorizes judges to appoint “federal observers” for voting rights challenges under the amendment. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Death of Vernon man ruled a homicide

Updated: moments ago
Police now say a Vernon man who died last month behind a Brattleboro hotel was the victim of a homicide.

News

Vermont to give away face masks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The state of Vermont will be giving away 300,000 cloth face coverings to the public, emergency responders and other agencies this month.

News

New veterans clinic to open in Plattsburgh

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Thursday is the grand opening of a new veterans clinic in Plattsburgh.

News

2 men rescued from Lake Winnipesaukee, 1 later dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol says two men who had fallen into Lake Winnipesaukee were rescued after they were found clinging to a dock, but one later died.

Latest News

News

Vermont to give away face masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The state of Vermont will be giving away 300,000 cloth face coverings to the public, emergency responders and other agencies this month.

News

Death of Vernon man ruled a homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police now say a Vernon man who died last month behind a Brattleboro hotel was the victim of a homicide.

News

Blue-green algae, untreated runoff conspire to close Burlington beaches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
Wednesday was a beautiful day to go to the beach day, unless you were in Burlington. Several beaches there will remain closed due to a combination of blue-green algae and a malfunction at the waterplant that sent untreated storm runoff into area waters.

News

NY federal judge invalidates Trump rollback of law protecting birds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. judge in New York has invalidated rule changes put in place by the Trump administration that scaled back a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species.

News

New York challenges ruling that allowed larger weddings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York officials are challenging a federal judge’s ruling in favor of two couples who wanted to have more than 50 people at their weddings despite the state’s pandemic-related restrictions.

News

Lebanon passes face covering ordinance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city of Lebanon, New Hampshire, is the latest community to pass an ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in businesses, government buildings and other public indoor spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.