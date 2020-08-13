Pappas sponsoring bill to protect voting rights for young

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire is sponsoring a bill that would strengthen voting rights protections for young people.

The Protect the Youth Vote Act defines actions that violate the 26th Amendment, which prohibits state and federal government from using age as a reason for denying the right to vote to U.S. citizens who are least 18. Pappas said that those who work in the public trust should protect the right to vote, not make it harder for Americans to cast a ballot and make their voices heard.

The bill outlines violations and authorizes judges to appoint “federal observers” for voting rights challenges under the amendment.

