Advertisement

Sununu releases guidelines to alert communities about coronavirus in schools

Raw Video: Sununu COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1
Raw Video: Sununu COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gov. Chris Sununu presented guidelines Thursday to alert communities if coronavirus cases develop in school districts.

Once a case is determined, public health officials will notify the individual and the school. Each school would have its own communication plan to notify the community of the case. While that individual remains at home, health officials will work with the family and school to determine any close contacts through contact tracing.

Students and faculty that test positive will stay at home until symptoms improve over 24 hours and it has been at least 10 days since the onset of those symptoms, Sununu said. They would be able to return to school once they’ve met those criteria and receive a letter from public health officials. Those identified as close contacts will also be asked to quarantine at home.

If multiple cases are detected, officials will determine whether they constitute a “cluster” or “outbreak,” Sununu said. A cluster would be three or more cases identified in one classroom or group working together. An outbreak is designated is if there is transmission identified between clusters. One example might be if two clusters were in a cafeteria, he said.

At that point, public health officials might recommend that schools transition to remote learning for at least 14 days.

He said public health officials will set up a website that will have updates on the status of schools.

In other education news, Sununu also issued an executive order requiring schools to offer special education services. He also expanded child care facility class size from 10 children to 20.

Raw Video: Sununu COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 1
Raw Video: Sununu COVID-19 briefing - Pt. 2

Other coronavirus-related developments in New Hampshire:

___

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Residents in most of New Hampshire’s long-term care facilities can now get indoor visits from one designated person, state Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette said Thursday.

The facilities also can allow limited, nonessential personnel such as hairstylists, to visit, Shibinette said.

Facilities may be able to increase the number of visitors indoors to two per resident if they are in a county that sees a drop in coronavirus cases to fewer than 10 per 100,000 people for a 14-day period, Shibinette said.

___

MASKS REQUIRED

The city of Lebanon, New Hampshire, is the latest community to pass an ordinance requiring people to wear face masks in businesses, government buildings and other public indoor spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Valley News reports the ordinance passed by the City Council on Wednesday requires employees to wear face coverings when they are within 6 feet of co-workers and customers who are not members of the same household.

Customers must wear mask when inside any “business, governmental or nonprofit,” or while riding on public transportation. Masks are “strongly recommended” for people utilizing the Northern Rail Trail, Mascoma River Greenway and sidewalks, but not required.

Violations could face a $100 fine for a first offense, and a $250 fine afterward.

___

SENTENCE APPEAL

A man has asked a judge to suspend his 15-to-30-year sentence on a murder conspiracy conviction because of coronavirus concerns.

Jesse Brooks, along with others, including his millionaire father, John Brooks, were imprisoned following the 2005 slaying of a handyman they suspected of stealing.

Jesse Brooks, an inmate in Arizona, first asked for a chance to be released early in October. Brooks has a back injury, high blood pressure, a family history of diabetes, and obesity, which put him at risk for severe consequences related to exposure to COVID-19, lawyers said in court paperwork.

Prosecutors objected to the request. A judge took the matter under advisement following a hearing Thursday.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday, 6,921 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 34 from the previous day. There were two new deaths, for a total of 422. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire decreased over the past two weeks from 34 cases per day on July 29 to 28 per day on Aug. 12.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

Back To School

What happens when COVID shows up in a Vermont classroom?

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
As we get set to send kids back to school, questions remain about what will happen if and when COVID-19 cases arise in classrooms. Here's what our Olivia Lyons learned about the protocols from Vermont's epidemiologist.

Back To School

What happens when COVID shows up in a Vermont classroom?

Updated: 8 minutes ago
As we get set to send kids back to school, questions remain about what will happen if and when COVID-19 cases arise in classrooms. Here's what our Olivia Lyons learned about the protocols from Vermont's epidemiologist.

Back To School

Remote learning helps UVM launch collaboration and expand diversity

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Remote learning during the pandemic can be challenging but it's also opening new doors. UVM and Jackson State University are about 1,500 miles apart. But students at both institutions are now sharing classes and perspectives. Our Cat Viglienzoni shows you how.

Back To School

Tips on preparing for hybrid learning

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Céline McArthur
The pandemic is forcing a dramatic shift in teaching and learning this year, creating unprecedented challenges for schools, teachers, parents and students. Our Celine McArthur got some expert advice on how you can prepare.

Latest News

News

Tips on preparing for hybrid learning

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The pandemic is forcing a dramatic shift in teaching and learning this year, creating unprecedented challenges for schools, teachers, parents and students. While the primary focus is safety and preventing the further spread of the coronavirus, there are also concerns about students falling behind.

News

Annual Church Street sidewalk sale still happening during pandemic

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Church Street Marketplace in Burlington is buzzing this week thanks to the annual sidewalk sale.

News

VA opens expanded Plattsburgh clinic -

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The VA clinic in Plattsburgh has a newer, bigger home. The clinic -- now on North Catherine Street -- is one third larger than the old clinic and was designed to offer more outpatient procedures.

News

Public libraries take on added importance during pandemic - clipped version

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Local libraries are getting some renewed interest as schools are set to reopen. Our Kiernan Brisson finds out what library services and resources families are using to prepare for a very different educational experience.

News

Hannaford provides $10,000 donations to Vermont communities

Updated: 52 minutes ago
There is new funding available to help support families impacted by the coronavirus in our region.

News

Burlington slavery reparations task force to begin work this fall

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Burlington's City Council this week unanimously passed a reparations resolution, making it one of the first cities in the country to formally explore how to make amends for slavery. The idea is to study how Vermont benefited from slavery and make apologies and amends as necessary.