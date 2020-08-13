VA opens expanded Plattsburgh clinic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The VA clinic in Plattsburgh has a newer, bigger home.

The clinic -- now on North Catherine Street -- is one third larger than the old clinic and was designed to offer more outpatient procedures.

Steve Bowman with the Clinton County Veterans Office says clinics like these are vital to rural America. He says the new clinic is much more spacious and it is looking to add more care options like eye care and physical therapy to its campus.

"We know that having a major medical center will never happen because we just simply don't have the population base to support that, So expansions of clinics like this are necessary to meet the needs of the veterans that live in those rural areas," Bowman said.

You can take a virtual tour of the new facility below.

