Vermont to give away face masks

File photo
File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont will be giving away 300,000 cloth face coverings to the public, emergency responders and other agencies this month.

The State Emergency Operations Center got the masks from those donated to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Athletes say school sports with masks better than not playing

An estimated 200,000 of the masks have already gone out or are going out soon.

As of August 1, face coverings are mandatory in all public places in Vermont and when social distancing cannot be maintained.

To obtain a face mask, please visit vem.vermont.gov/maskdistribution to find your local contact. If your town is not listed, then your local officials may have not requested their allotment or provided contact information.

