What’s coming up on “You Can Quote Me”

August 16, 2020

If your kids want to learn to play an instrument but you simply can’t afford it, a new program could help. We’ll talk to Justin Remillard and Aram Bedrosian about “Learning to Fly,” which just won $20,000 from the Mockingbird Foundation and the Waterwheel Foundation to provide instruments and lessons to underprivileged kids in Vermont.

We’ll also provide a primary day recap and get analysis about the races from political expert Chris Graff.

Vermont’s Congressional delegation reacts to Joe Biden choosing Kamala Harris as his running mate, and we’ll get analysis from another political expert, Matt Dickinson.

Host: Darren Perron

