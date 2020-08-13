Advertisement

Who will handle COVID-19 complaints about UVM students?

By Erin Brown
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is working on solidifying a plan on handling noise complaints and party violations this year.

Just about a week before students return to campus, university officials, Burlington police and Mayor Miro Weinberger joined in on a panel discussion on Wednesday night to go over enforcement plans for this upcoming school year.

Wendy Koenig of the Office of University Relations says UVM staff have received several calls in the past few weeks about parties on and near campus. She says the callers don’t always provide adequate information.

“We don’t get an address, we don’t get a date, we don’t get the time and we don’t get someone who is willing to talk to us more about what the issue is,” she said.

Koenig says another issue is UVM staff don’t have the legal right to go onto private property to break up a party. They also can’t issue tickets. So, she recommends people report to the Burlington Police Department.

Some people, including Chittenden County Senator Chris Pearson, questioned whether that responsibility should fall on the city police’s shoulders.

“For something like this, first of all, I don’t really want Burlington law enforcement deviating from domestic violence, other issues that are more huge,” he said. “It seems like the first order of business should be to call UVM and you guys quickly lookup if students live there and engage that way. I’m uncomfortable with the idea that you’re second or third on the list.”

Burlington police Lieutenant Jason Lawson says police will respond to noise calls but they can’t always guarantee how quickly they can get there.

“There’s a lot of things that we have to prioritize as the calls are coming in,” Lawson said. “And even as we’re responding to the quality of life complaints, a simple call on the radio can change on our way.”

Lawson says Burlington police will continue working with the university to provide these services.

Koenig also says if Burlington Police are unable to take a call, they can hand it over to UVM Police and ask them to respond, since UVM Police are sworn officers. She also says neighborhood patrols will be out and about within the next few weeks.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community COVID-19 outbreak over in Winooski, Burlington area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont’s first major outbreak, and community spread of COVID-19 in the Winooski and Burlington area has formally ended.

News

Census Takers begin contacting unresponsive households

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Census Takers have begun visiting Vermont households that have not responded yet. The self-response rate in Vermont is 57% percent, a little below the national average of 63.4%.

News

Colchester Police investigate car vs. tree crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Police in Colchester are looking for more information on a car crash that happened Wednesday night.

News

Colchester Police investigate car vs. tree crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
Colchester Police investigate car vs. tree crash

Latest News

News

Census takers begin contacting irresponsible households

Updated: 2 hours ago
Census takers begin contacting irresponsible households

News

Community COVID-19 outbreak over in Winooski, Burlington area

Updated: 2 hours ago
Community COVID-19 outbreak over in Winooski, Burlington area

News

Who will handle COVID-19 complaints about UVM students?

Updated: 2 hours ago
Who will handle COVID-19 complaints about UVM students?

News

Exhibit on Gov. Madeleine Kunin marks centennial of women's suffrage - clipped version

Updated: 5 hours ago
Women in politics are on display in Montpelier thanks to a fashionable donation from one of the state’s history-making leaders.

News

Analysis: Can Zuckerman overcome Vermont's incumbent tide?

Updated: 5 hours ago
It's governor versus lt. governor in the race for the state of Vermont's top job this fall. Incumbent Governor Phil Scott won the Republican primary Tuesday night and now faces a challenge from Lt. Governor David Zuckerman, the Democratic primary winner. Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Middlebury College Political Science Professor Matt Dickinson about what to watch in their campaigns.

News

Van Susteren on what Harris means to Democratic ticket

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Céline McArthur
Joe Biden and newly announced running mate Kamala Harris make their first appearance together on Wednesday. Our Celine McArthur spoke with political analyst Greta Van Susteren to break down Biden's pick and what it means for the Democratic ticket.