BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure continues to build in from the north, giving us pretty close to perfect weather for the end of the week. Skies will be mostly clear on Thursday night, with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Humidity remains reasonably low on Friday with mostly sunny skies to start. We’ll see a few clouds in the afternoon, but otherwise a partly sunny day with highs heading back into the low 80s. Saturday is looking similar to start the weekend.

On Sunday, we’ll start with some sun, but clouds will thicken up by late in the day. Our next weather system will be approaching from the west, which could bring a few showers into northern New York by late afternoon. Most of the wet weather will hold off until Sunday night and continue into Monday with highs in the upper 70s.

Another dry stretch of weather will set up for most of next week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny starting on Tuesday, and afternoon highs will be a little bit cooler, reaching the mid to upper 70s.

