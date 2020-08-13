BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We are getting away from that really hot & humid weather that we’ve been putting up with lately. Temperatures will still be a bit above average (normal high for Burlington is now 80°), but they will slowly drop down to those normal levels by the start of next week.

High pressure over the northeast will give us a stretch of delightful summer weather through most of the upcoming weekend. By Sunday, though, after some sun in the morning, skies will be clouding up, and there is the chance for showers by late in the day and into the overnight.

Monday looks like a wet day with a small system moving through. A few showers may linger into early Tuesday. Then we’ll get back to dry weather again as we get into mid-week.

Be sure to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of the nice summer weather over the next few days! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.