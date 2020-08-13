Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We are getting away from that really hot & humid weather that we’ve been putting up with lately. Temperatures will still be a bit above average (normal high for Burlington is now 80°), but they will slowly drop down to those normal levels by the start of next week.

High pressure over the northeast will give us a stretch of delightful summer weather through most of the upcoming weekend. By Sunday, though, after some sun in the morning, skies will be clouding up, and there is the chance for showers by late in the day and into the overnight.

Monday looks like a wet day with a small system moving through. A few showers may linger into early Tuesday. Then we’ll get back to dry weather again as we get into mid-week.

Be sure to get outdoors and take MAX Advantage of the nice summer weather over the next few days! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sharon Meyer
Beautiful summer weather ahead with low humidity and temperatures holding in the mid 80s!

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: 7 hours ago
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast - clipped version

Updated: 10 hours ago
Your Wednesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Latest News

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gary Sadowsky
Stretch of delightful summer weather ahead.

Forecast

Afternoon Weather Webcast

Updated: 19 hours ago
Gary has the latest forecast

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
Not as muggy as we head into the second half of the week.

Forecast

Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
Your Tuesday outlook from the WCAX weather team.

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT
|
By Dan Dowling
After scattered storms this evening, we'll see a break from the hot, humid weather starting on Wednesday.