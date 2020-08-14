Advertisement

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

The United States border crossing in Lacolle, Quebec, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) - The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed to non-essential travel for at least another month.

Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States. The land border restrictions aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic were first announced in March and have been renewed monthly. Many Canadians fear a reopening. Canada has flattened the epidemic curve while the U.S. has more confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 than any other country.

Essential cross-border workers like health care professionals, airline crews and truck drivers are still permitted to cross. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

