Champlain College students told to leave exhalation valve masks at home

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College students won't return to campus for another week, but when they do, they won't be allowed to use certain types of face masks.

The college is letting students know that when they pack their masks for school, they should not bring neck gaiters or face masks with exhalation valves.

The school says students should wear cloth face-coverings. And those must be worn properly, covering both the mouth and nose.

TODAY'S TIP: When packing your 8-10 masks, please note that neck gaiters and face masks with exhalation valves are not allowed. Cloth masks are highly recommended. #LetUsCare

Posted by Champlain College on Thursday, August 13, 2020

