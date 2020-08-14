Champlain College students told to leave exhalation valve masks at home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College students won't return to campus for another week, but when they do, they won't be allowed to use certain types of face masks.

The college is letting students know that when they pack their masks for school, they should not bring neck gaiters or face masks with exhalation valves.

The school says students should wear cloth face-coverings. And those must be worn properly, covering both the mouth and nose.

