E. coli closes Cannan beach

CANAAN, N.H (WCAX) - Another beach in our region has been closed temporarily due to high E. coli levels.

There is a sign greeting swimmers at the Canaan Street Lake Town Beach in Canaan, New Hampshire, to stay out of the water. According to health officials, the high bacteria count could cause nausea, vomiting or fever.

It’s not clear what caused the elevated levels or when the beach will be reopened to swimmers.

