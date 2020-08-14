Advertisement

Federal judge upholds New York’s COVID-19 travel quarantine

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
UTICA, N.Y. (AP) - A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who claimed New York’s 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from hotspot coronavirus states infringed on her “fundamental right to travel.”

U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd on Tuesday became at least the second federal judge to rule against challenges to the quarantines first ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June.

Cynthia Page filed the suit last month, claiming it unfairly stopped her from visiting Brooklyn and helping friends pack up belongings in a house they were preparing to sell.

Page plans an appeal.

