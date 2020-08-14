Advertisement

Joint Meeting: Burlington Public Safety Committee & Police Commission

By Kiernan Brisson
Aug. 14, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - City leaders in Burlington are continuing to map out the future of public safety in the Queen City.

On Thursday, the first joint meeting of the Police Commission and Public Safety Committee.

The group plans to seek community feedback on what people want to see out of Burlington's Police Department, as well as do a formal assessment of BPD.

It comes as the city council voted to reduce the department by 30% through attrition.

First on the agenda was hearing from the Howard Center's Street Outreach Program which responds to mental health calls in the city.

Leaders from the program say they can do the bulk of their work without police if the city is safe enough for social workers.

They also say they rely on officers to be there for safety, support, and to legally do certain work.

"What you are trying to do is really necessary. I just really ask you to be careful about the balance because there's a tipping point," Tammy Boudah from the Howard Center Street Outreach said.

The Howard Center says Burlington Police will reach out to the Street Outreach Team when there is a mental health concern or a need for social service.

According to the center, BPD reached out for assistance 440 times from May 31st, 2019 to June 2020.

