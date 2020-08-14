Advertisement

Mississippi inmate dies after attack in privately run prison

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections says one inmate has died after being assaulted by another at a privately run prison.

The department said Friday that the attack on Lester Andre Henderson, 36, happened Wednesday at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler.

The prison is run by CoreCivic. It holds inmates from Mississippi, South Carolina, Vermont and Wyoming. It also holds federal inmates for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Henderson is at least the 60th Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Several of the deaths happened during violence in late December and early January.

The Justice Department is investigating Mississippi’s prison system.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

E. coli closes New Hampshire beach

Updated: moments ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
There is a sign greeting swimmers at the Canaan Street Lake beach in Canaan, New Hampshire, to stay out of the water.

News

Police investigating 2 shooting incidents in Burlington

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Police in Burlington are investigating two shooting incidents in the city that they believe are related. They say in one, the gunshots barely missed people sleeping inside a home.

News

Many schools making use of tents

Updated: 9 minutes ago
As schools get ready for students to come back, some are getting creative to keep them safe by taking the classroom outside.

News

WCAX new antenna on air, full power service restored

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX's new permanent antenna is now online and on air, and full power broadcast service has been restored.

News

Scott extends COVID-19 state of emergency to September 15

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Friday said he will extend the state’s emergency order to September 15 and urged Vermonters to remain vigilant in their efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

New York bowling alleys cleared to get the ball rolling

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says bowling alleys in New York can get the ball rolling on reopening.

News

Lake Placid businesses try to salvage summer season

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Kelly O'Brien
The pandemic has cut many vacations, including in the Adirondacks, where tourism plays a major role in the local economy. Our Kelly O’Brien spoke with Lake Placid businesses to get an update on the summer.

News

Regulators approve rate hikes for Vermont’s largest health insurers

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont health care regulators have approved a rate hike for the two biggest health insurance companies doing business in the state. So why are regulators raising rates in the middle of a pandemic? Our Calvin Cutler explains.

News

Vermont expects more COVID cases as college students return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cat Viglienzoni
Concerns about college students returning to Vermont came up in the state's weekly COVID-19 data presentation. But state officials say all the data points to Vermont's ability to handle any new cases. Our Cat Viglienzoni reports.

Back To School

UVM students start arriving and quarantining on campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
UVM students started moving in on campus Friday. That has some worried about a spike in COVID cases but UVM and state health officials believe the school's plans will keep the community safe. Our Christina Guessferd found out how families feel about the new safety protocols.