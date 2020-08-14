Mississippi inmate dies after attack in privately run prison

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Mississippi Department of Corrections says one inmate has died after being assaulted by another at a privately run prison.

The department said Friday that the attack on Lester Andre Henderson, 36, happened Wednesday at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler.

The prison is run by CoreCivic. It holds inmates from Mississippi, South Carolina, Vermont and Wyoming. It also holds federal inmates for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Henderson is at least the 60th Mississippi inmate to die since late December. Several of the deaths happened during violence in late December and early January.

The Justice Department is investigating Mississippi’s prison system.

