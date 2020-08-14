Advertisement

New York bowling alleys cleared to get the ball rolling

(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says bowling alleys in New York can get the ball rolling on reopening.

This comes after nearly five months of being closed due to the coronavirus.

The governor says there are restrictions: every other lane must be closed, masks are mandatory at all times, they can only operate at 50% capacity and if they offer food, they need to adhere to the state's indoor dining guidelines.

Scott McLaughlin, the owner of Lucky Strike Lanes in Malone, says this is news he's waited more than 150 days to hear.

"I'm pretty excited, more than what I have been in 151 days. It's been a long time coming, and it's good to see New York moving forward and bowling centers can open and at least get our fall leagues going and try to get into our busy season," McLaughlin said.

New York bowling alleys can reopen starting Monday.

