Advertisement

Osprey update from Arrowhead Lake

Arrowhead Lake osprey at nest
Arrowhead Lake osprey at nest(WCAX)
By Joe Carroll
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has caused many people to work at home, and Michelle Osgood is no different. But from her picture window she has a front seat view to nature and the wonders of flight.

"I feel very lucky, very lucky. I mean, most people don't have this," Osgood said.

Her home is just a stone's throw away of an osprey nest on the Georgia side of Arrowhead Lake. It's a story we first brought you in early April at the beginning of the pandemic -- a refuge from the impending crisis.

Osprey watching perfect respite for Arrowhead Lake resident

Osgood back then was able to tune out the troubles and embrace the osprey. The adult birds tend to come back to the same location every year. Fast forward a few months and the ospreys now have offspring.

But not without a price. "The heat wave started and the mother was shading them for days... ...we did lose one," Osgood said.

Michelle Osgood scanning for Osprey in April.
Michelle Osgood scanning for Osprey in April.(WCAX)

But Mother Nature wasn’t done. A wind storm a few weeks later destroyed their nest. “And we were sitting here watching the osprey nest just start to blow apart. They’ve built it a little bit since then, but it was almost down to the bare platform,” Osgood said.

The two young females have grown to almost adult size now and both are flying, but still relying on mom to feed them.

"It makes you slow down and realize what you have right outside your window," Osgood said.

The coronavirus is still with us. Perhaps the osprey show us life and renewal to carry on.

“And I hope with this COVID that more people are enjoying nature, not getting absorbed with the everyday 9 to 5,” Osgood said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Many schools turning to tents

Updated: moments ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
As schools get ready for students to come back, some are getting creative to keep them safe by taking the classroom outside.

Back To School

UVM students start arriving and quarantining on campus

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
UVM students started moving in on campus Friday. That has some worried about a spike in COVID cases but UVM and state health officials believe the school's plans will keep the community safe. Our Christina Guessferd found out how families feel about the new safety protocols.

News

Vermont ski resorts urge people to follow COVID guidelines

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Vermont ski resorts are asking residents and out-of-staters to follow COVID-19 guidelines so they can have a winter ski season this year.

News

E. coli closes Cannan beach

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
There is a sign greeting swimmers at the Canaan Street Lake beach in Canaan, New Hampshire, to stay out of the water.

Latest News

News

Upper Valley parents petition for return to in-person classes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
An online petition in Lebanon, New Hampshire, which now has close to 350 signatures calls for the school district to revisit it’s reopening plan for students.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Pets with Potential: Sweet Pea

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
If you're looking for a sweet senior lady, you can't go wrong with Sweet Pea!

News

Scott extends COVID-19 state of emergency to September 15

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Friday said he will extend the state’s emergency order to September 15 and urged Vermonters to remain vigilant in their efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

News

Scott criticizes Trump’s position on postal funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Roger Garrity
Critical words from Vermont's governor on Friday about President Trump's move to slow down the U.S. Postal Service.

AP

Federal judge upholds New York’s COVID-19 travel quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who claimed New York’s 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from hotspot coronavirus states infringed on her “fundamental right to travel.”