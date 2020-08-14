Osprey update from Arrowhead Lake

GEORGIA, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has caused many people to work at home, and Michelle Osgood is no different. But from her picture window she has a front seat view to nature and the wonders of flight.

"I feel very lucky, very lucky. I mean, most people don't have this," Osgood said.

Her home is just a stone's throw away of an osprey nest on the Georgia side of Arrowhead Lake. It's a story we first brought you in early April at the beginning of the pandemic -- a refuge from the impending crisis.

Osgood back then was able to tune out the troubles and embrace the osprey. The adult birds tend to come back to the same location every year. Fast forward a few months and the ospreys now have offspring.

But not without a price. "The heat wave started and the mother was shading them for days... ...we did lose one," Osgood said.

Michelle Osgood scanning for Osprey in April. (WCAX)

But Mother Nature wasn’t done. A wind storm a few weeks later destroyed their nest. “And we were sitting here watching the osprey nest just start to blow apart. They’ve built it a little bit since then, but it was almost down to the bare platform,” Osgood said.

The two young females have grown to almost adult size now and both are flying, but still relying on mom to feed them.

"It makes you slow down and realize what you have right outside your window," Osgood said.

The coronavirus is still with us. Perhaps the osprey show us life and renewal to carry on.

“And I hope with this COVID that more people are enjoying nature, not getting absorbed with the everyday 9 to 5,” Osgood said.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.