Pets with Potential: Sweet Pea

Sweet Pea is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County for her forever home.
Sweet Pea is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County for her forever home.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Meet this week's Pet with Potential-- Sweet Pea!

She's 14, spayed and, like her name says, she is a very sweet lady.

Sweet Pea arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County when her owners developed allergies.

She had some trouble adjusting to the shelter, which they say is not surprising for senior pets.

She takes daily medication for hyperthyroid, which means that her thyroid is working overtime, producing a little bit too much of that hormone for her. But she does very well with her medications and it's easy to give them to her.

She's never lived with any other animals, but she might do well with a slow introduction.

They say she’s very loving once she gets to know you. And as long as you have a cozy lap for her to lay on she will be content with her new family.

If you’re interested in meeting Sweet Pea or any of the other pets waiting at the shelter for their forever homes, visit the Humane Society’s website.

