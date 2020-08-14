Police investigating 2 shooting incidents in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Burlington are investigating two shooting incidents in the city that they believe are related. They say in one, the gunshots barely missed people sleeping inside a home.

The first happened late Thursday night at Oakledge Park. Police got multiple calls about a big fight involving young men, with guns being shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found blood and evidence of gunfire but no victims. And they say no area hospitals reported seeing gunshot victims.

Police spoke with multiple witnesses there but they say many were uncooperative.

Hours later, just before 5 a.m. Friday, there was another shooting, this time in the city’s New North End.

Police say shots were fired into a home on Plattsburg Avenue and some of the bullets passed through interior walls directly over people sleeping inside.

Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says investigators believe the shootings are linked and that the second shooting was retaliatory.

"Only chance prevented innocent people in that home from being struck by those bullets, and I urge anyone with knowledge of these incidents to help us prevent further escalation that might result in people being seriously hurt or worse," Murad said in a news release.

Anyone with information on either of the incidents is asked to call Burlington Police at 802-540-2308.

