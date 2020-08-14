Quiros pleads guilty in Kingdom Con fraud case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Miami businessman accused of being the mastermind behind the largest fraud case in Vermont’s history has pleaded guilty.

Ariel Quiros, 64, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts in Vermont, changed his plea to guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and the concealment of material information.

Nine other charges were dropped.

Quiros and three others were indicted over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Newport, Vermont, using money raised through the EB-5 visa, which encourages foreigners to invest in U.S. projects that create jobs in exchange for a chance to earn permanent U.S. residency.

Click here to read the statement from Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak on the Quiros’ guilty plea.

