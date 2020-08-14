Advertisement

Regulators approve rate hikes for Vermont’s largest health insurers

File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health care regulators have approved a rate hike for the two biggest health insurance companies doing business in the state. So why are regulators raising rates in the middle of a pandemic? Our Calvin Cutler explains.

The rate hike is driven by the rising price of prescription drugs and additional stresses on the health care system because of the pandemic.

Some 75,000 Vermonters on individual, small employer and Vermont Health Connect plans will see an increase in their premiums next year.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont is raising next year's premium prices by 4.2% while MVP will raise premiums by 2.7%. But this is a $19 million reduction from what the insurance companies asked for. Regulators also denied administrative raises for both companies.

Kevin Mullin, the chair of the Green Mountain Care Board says this year's rate review process was especially difficult.

“In the year where you have record unemployment, people really facing hardship, we really tried to err as much as possible while still keeping them solvent,” Mullin said.

This latest rate hike means that Blue Cross premiums have risen 54% since the Green Mountain Care Board was established in 2013.

Regulators stress this is a particularly tough year because of viral uncertainty and whether we’ll have a vaccine in the next few months.

Next week, the Green Mountain Care Board begins its hospital budget review process. Starting on Tuesday, regulators will hear from hospital boards on their budget requests.

Mullin tells me the budgets are all over the map depending on what services the facilities provided before the pandemic. The suspension of nonessential surgeries put a hole in numerous hospital budgets, while others continued to stay afloat. Though hospitals did receive federal aid, some rural hospitals made out better than others.

