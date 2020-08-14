Rutland County man charged with child sex assault

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland County man faces child sex assault charges.

Rutland Police say Daniel Allen Sr., 33, sexually assaulted a child and engaged in lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under the age of 14. They say the incidents took place in Poultney.

The investigation began this month and Allen was arrested and awaits arraignment.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.