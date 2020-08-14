Advertisement

Rutland County man charged with child sex assault

Daniel Allen Sr.
Daniel Allen Sr.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland County man faces child sex assault charges.

Rutland Police say Daniel Allen Sr., 33, sexually assaulted a child and engaged in lewd and lascivious conduct with a child under the age of 14. They say the incidents took place in Poultney.

The investigation began this month and Allen was arrested and awaits arraignment.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH LIVE: Scott extends COVID-19 state of emergency to September 15

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont state leaders are holding a pandemic press conference Friday to update us about COVID-19 numbers in the state.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Little Free Pantries pop up around Queen City

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
You’ve heard of free little libraries, where community members can pick up and drop off books at neighborhood book exchanges. Now there are little free pantries doing the exact same thing with food in the Queen City.

News

New Hampshire notables put out word about voting absentee

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A group of New Hampshire notables has recorded public service announcements to get the word out to residents that they can vote absentee in the state primary and general election during the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

AP

Longtime president of Sugarbush retiring

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The longtime president of Vermont's Sugarbush ski resort is retiring.

News

2 men rescued from Lake Winnipesaukee, 1 later dies

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say a man who jumped into Lake Winnipesaukee died after trying to help a companion who lost his balance while trying to board a boat.

Back To School

What happens when COVID shows up in a Vermont classroom?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
As we get set to send kids back to school, questions remain about what will happen if and when COVID-19 cases arise in classrooms. Here's what our Olivia Lyons learned about the protocols from Vermont's epidemiologist.

News

Sununu releases guidelines to alert communities about coronavirus in schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Gov. Chris Sununu presented guidelines Thursday to alert communities if coronavirus cases develop in school districts.

News

Burlington officials discuss police budget reallocation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
City leaders in Burlington are continuing to map out the future of public safety in the Queen City.

News

Burlington slavery reparations task force to begin work this fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Elissa Borden
Burlington's City Council this week unanimously passed a reparations resolution, making it one of the first cities in the country to formally explore how to make amends for slavery. The idea is to study how Vermont benefited from slavery and make apologies and amends as necessary.