Scott criticizes Trump’s position on postal funding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Critical words from Vermont's governor on Friday about President Trump's move to slow down the U.S. Postal Service.

Trump says he opposes extra money for the struggling Postal Service, acknowledging this week that he’s withholding funding to make it harder to process an expected surge in vote-by-mail ballots. Trump has often stated his opposition to mail-in voting, saying it is prone to fraud and could cost him the reelection.

Fellow Republican Phil Scott-- who often disagrees with Trump-- had this to say:

“This is unfortunate when you’re trying to squelch the voices of Americans and squelch their opportunity to vote. I think during these times we should be doing all we can to make sure everyone is counted and has their voices heard through the ballot box,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont.

The president has offered no evidence of fraud with mail-in voting.

Vermont's primary election this week saw more than 100,000 people receive absentee ballots in the mail and most were returned by mail.

For the November election, Vermont will move to a true vote-by-mail system with ballots mailed to all active registered voters.

