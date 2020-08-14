Thousands of UVM students head back to campus

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s move-in day for students at the University of Vermont.

Some of the thousands of students expected back on campus this fall will be arriving in Burlington on Friday to get settled.

There are strict rules UVM students are expected to follow, including coronavirus tests that were shipped to students before they arrived on campus.

Some students are also required to quarantine starting Friday and they will get more than one test after that.

What’s still unclear is who will be directly responsible for COVID complaints in the community.

Related Stories:

UVM neighbors, teachers concerned partying will short-circuit return to campus

Health commissioner calls UVM’s COVID testing plan strict

Burlington mayor concerned with UVM’s return-to-school plan

UVM says COVID-19 tests will start before students arrive on campus

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.