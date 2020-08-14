Advertisement

Upper Valley parents petition for return to in-person classes

Hanover Street School in Lebanon
Hanover Street School in Lebanon(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - In tents or in buildings, some schools are committed to making in-person learning work. But others are choosing remote learning or a hybrid of the two. An online petition in Lebanon, New Hampshire, which now has close to 350 signatures calls for the school district to revisit it’s reopening plan for students.

When students return to school in Lebanon this fall, it will be a hybrid model of two days in the classroom and three days remote. But that has some parents like Jill Zambon pushing back.

"Honestly, she sat in front of the TV from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every single day," said Zambon, a single mom with a rising 2nd grader in the Lebanon School District.

When the pandemic pulled the plug on in-person learning last March, Zambon -- who also has a full-time job -- says both she and her daughter struggled. "It just wasn't good. It wasn't good for our relationship. It wasn't good for her mental state. I think we both struggled," she said.

And she isn’t the only one concerned about the district’s return to school plan. “If we can’t start back to in-person schooling now with our children, when would be a good time to do it?” said Paul Barr, who started an online petition that encourages the district to reconsider. “We acknowledge and can really see that our teachers, our school board, our superintendent are trying to do their best to handle all this really complex information.”

But the researcher at the Dartmouth Institute says the region's relatively low COVID-19 cases is a good case for five-days a week of in-person learning.

Because that's not happening, at least for now, Barr says many parents are turning to pop up schools, which he says could lead to more COVID exposures."And that's a big problem for any pandemic -- is that they start interacting with more and more people so that their social bubble gets bigger and bigger," Barr said.

Zambon is considering sending her daughter to a nearby Montessori school -- which comes with a cost. "I've got a mortgage and property taxes to send her to this great school and now I will be paying to send her to a private school because I want her to be continue to be challenged," Zambon said.

She said all she wants is a bit of normalcy for her young learner. "Kids are feeling depressed and isolated and lonely and I could see that in her," Zambon said.

Those who signed the petition say, if anything, they hope it simply furthers the discussion to educate more people in the district and the larger community about the fears and concerns as residents continue to navigate through the pandemic.

The Lebanon school board chair and the superintendent did not respond Friday to calls for comment.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Many schools turning to tents

Updated: moments ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
As schools get ready for students to come back, some are getting creative to keep them safe by taking the classroom outside.

Back To School

UVM students start arriving and quarantining on campus

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Christina Guessferd
UVM students started moving in on campus Friday. That has some worried about a spike in COVID cases but UVM and state health officials believe the school's plans will keep the community safe. Our Christina Guessferd found out how families feel about the new safety protocols.

News

Osprey update from Arrowhead Lake

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Joe Carroll
The pandemic has caused many people to work at home, and Michelle Osgood is no different. But from her picture window she has a front seat view to nature and the wonders of flight.

News

Vermont ski resorts urge people to follow COVID guidelines

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
Vermont ski resorts are asking residents and out-of-staters to follow COVID-19 guidelines so they can have a winter ski season this year.

News

E. coli closes Cannan beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
There is a sign greeting swimmers at the Canaan Street Lake beach in Canaan, New Hampshire, to stay out of the water.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Pets with Potential: Sweet Pea

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
If you're looking for a sweet senior lady, you can't go wrong with Sweet Pea!

News

Scott extends COVID-19 state of emergency to September 15

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott Friday said he will extend the state’s emergency order to September 15 and urged Vermonters to remain vigilant in their efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

News

Scott criticizes Trump’s position on postal funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Roger Garrity
Critical words from Vermont's governor on Friday about President Trump's move to slow down the U.S. Postal Service.

AP

Federal judge upholds New York’s COVID-19 travel quarantine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge threw out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who claimed New York’s 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from hotspot coronavirus states infringed on her “fundamental right to travel.”