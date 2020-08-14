Vermont Homeland Security to join Emergency Management unit

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Saturday, Vermont Homeland Security has a new home.

But the team isn’t going far, the Homeland Security unit for Vermont is currently housed within state police, but starting Saturday, they’ll be a part of the Vermont Emergency Management unit.

The goal is refocus each program’s strengths and maximize available resources to best serve Vermonters when it comes to prevention, protection, response, recovery and mitigation.

This change also gives Vermont Emergency Management and Homeland Security the chance to grow.

Erica Bornemann is the Director of Vermont Emergency Management. She says having the two programs under the same roof is a natural fit.

“There is a lot of overlap in the Vermont Homeland Security program and Vermont Emergency Management, or at least a lot of areas of nexus. That we wanted to capitalize on by having them directly under the supervision and management of myself. There should be really no change in terms of the service to Vermonters and the work we are doing with our partners,” said Bornemann.

According to Vermont Emergency Management, both departments should remain largely unchanged.

