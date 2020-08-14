Advertisement

Vermont Homeland Security to join Emergency Management unit

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Saturday, Vermont Homeland Security has a new home.

But the team isn’t going far, the Homeland Security unit for Vermont is currently housed within state police, but starting Saturday, they’ll be a part of the Vermont Emergency Management unit.

The goal is refocus each program’s strengths and maximize available resources to best serve Vermonters when it comes to prevention, protection, response, recovery and mitigation.

This change also gives Vermont Emergency Management and Homeland Security the chance to grow.

Erica Bornemann is the Director of Vermont Emergency Management. She says having the two programs under the same roof is a natural fit.

“There is a lot of overlap in the Vermont Homeland Security program and Vermont Emergency Management, or at least a lot of areas of nexus. That we wanted to capitalize on by having them directly under the supervision and management of myself. There should be really no change in terms of the service to Vermonters and the work we are doing with our partners,” said Bornemann.

According to Vermont Emergency Management, both departments should remain largely unchanged.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont Homeland Security to join Emergency Management unit

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Homeland Security unit for Vermont is currently housed within state police, but starting Saturday, they’ll be a part of the Vermont Emergency Management unit

News

Festivities begin Friday ahead of Bennington Battle Day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Although the Bennington Fire Department’s traditional parade had to be canceled, there are still events scheduled throughout the weekend.

News

Cows killed in Northeast Kingdom barn fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A barn in the Northeast Kingdom destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon.

AP

Longtime president of Sugarbush retiring

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The longtime president of Vermont's Sugarbush ski resort is retiring.

Latest News

News

Free Little Pantry in the Queen City

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
You’ve heard of free little libraries where community members can pick up and drop off books at multiple different locations throughout the queen city, but now there are little free pantries doing the exact same thing with food.

News

Joint Meeting: Burlington Public Safety Committee & Police Commission

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
City leaders in Burlington are continuing to map out the future of public safety in the Queen City.

News

Wanted Tennessee man caught in Vermont

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A Vermont man, wanted in Tennessee is now behind bars.

News

Free Little Pantry in the Queen City

Updated: 6 hours ago
Free Little Pantry in the Queen City

News

Joint Meeting: Burlington Public Safety Committee & Police Commission

Updated: 6 hours ago
Joint Meeting: Burlington Public Safety Committee & Police Commission

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.